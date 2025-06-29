WAFCON 2025: I’ve A Joker In Falcons –Madugu

Super Falcons’ coach, Justin Madugu, has said people should expect some special jokers in the team ahead of the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Morocco, as the Nigerian side targets their 10th title.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, the interim coach said among the special stars that will dazzle in Morocco is Chioma Okafor, a University College student in the US.

According to him, they have watched a lot of tapes of those players that people believe are unknown and they will come out as a joker.

“We have been monitoring her, he said. “We’ve been watching a lot of their tapes, watching a lot of their matches, even in college. There are players that you go to the competition with who stand more or less like jokers. Nobody knows anything about them.

“Asisat Oshoala, Rasheedat Ajibade and the rest we are talking about, people have been watching them. People know a lot about them. But when you have one or two that are unknown, they will come as a surprise to the team.

“You know, before people get to understand who that person is, what about her, depends on how you utilise the person, you get the best out of them. Every other person in that team has something to offer. And that is why she is also there.”

The Super Falcons will be up against rival, the Black Queens of Ghana in a friendly game on Sunday, after forcing Portugal to a goalless draw in their last friendly encounter.