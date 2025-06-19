WAFCON 2025: Falcons Star Talks Tough As Team Set For Ghana, Portugal Friendlies

Share

Super Falcons star, Christy Ucheibe, has boldly declared that Nigeria is ready to conquer Africa again as the team prepares for the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Nigerian ladies, who have won the WAFCON title a record nine times, will begin their campaign against Tunisia on July 6 at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca.

They are in Group B alongside Botswana and Algeria. Speaking confidently from the team’s training camp, Ucheibe said the Falcons are in high spirits and ready for the challenge ahead.

“We are very confident at this point. From our last game, I can say we are sharp and ready to go again,” she said. This will be Ucheibe’s second WAFCON appearance. She was part of the 2022 squad that failed to finish on the podium, but she believes this time, things will be different.

“Our main goal now is to reach peak competitive levels, and we are working hard towards it. Eventually, when you play in this tournament and given Nigeria’s pedigree, you know the main objective is to go and win,” she said.

