WAFCON 2025: Falcons Know Group Opponents Today

Nine-time champions Nigeria will know their opponents for the group phase of next year’s Women Africa Cup of Nations competition when the draw is conducted at the Technic Centre of the Mohamed VI Football Complex in Sale, outside Rabat, Morocco, today.

The field of 12 finalist teams will be framed into three groups of four teams each, with the top two teams in each group, as well as the best two third-placed teams in the three groups, advancing to the quarterfinals of the competition scheduled for Morocco.

Of the 12 previous tournaments held since Nigeria hosted the inaugural in 1998, the Super Falcons have been victorious nine times, with Equatorial Guinea winning twice and South Africa sweeping to victory in the last edition, also hosted by Morocco in July 2022.

All the four top-placed teams in that last edition are also in the field of 12 this time, viz Cup holders South Africa, hosts Morocco, Zambia and Nigeria.

Also qualified are Ghana, Algeria, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tunisia, Senegal, Tan – zania, and Mali.

