New Telegraph

July 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. WAFCON 2024: Super…

WAFCON 2024: Super Falcons Beat South Africa, Move To Final

The Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday booked their place in the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco after a dramatic 2-1 win over South Africa, sealed by a late goal from defender Michelle Alozie.

With the match seemingly heading for extra time, Alozie launched a long ball into the South African box, which evaded everyone, including the goalkeeper  and nestled into the net, stunning the Banyana Banyana defence.

The goal secured Nigeria’s spot in the final and marked a thrilling end to a closely contested semifinal clash.

READ ALSO

What was billed as a clash of the titans between the defending champions and nine-time winners lived up to expectations, with a tightly contested match that nearly went into extra time.

With the win, the Super Falcons stay on track for a record-extending 10th WAFCON title. They will face either host nation Morocco or regional rivals Ghana in the final.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Tinubu Sets Q1 2026 Target For Take-Off Of Single Window Project
Read Next

INEC Registers 96,085 New Voters In Anambra