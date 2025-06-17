WAFCON 2024: President Boko Urges Botswana’s Mares To Bring Trophy Home

Share

As excitement builds for the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco, Botswana President Duma Boko has charged the nation’s women’s football team, The Mares, to go for gold and make the country proud.

Speaking at a send-off ceremony held on the eve of the team’s departure, President Boko encouraged the players to step onto the continental stage with confidence, unity, and passion.

“The best attitude to take into the field is to enjoy yourself. It’s about unity, team spirit, and trusting in your ability. Keep believing, and remember the whole country stands firmly behind you,” President Boko told the squad.

READ ALSO:

Under the leadership of head coach Gaolethloo Nkutlwisang, this marks Botswana’s second appearance at the biennial tournament. Their debut at WAFCON 2022 in Morocco ended in the group stage, but the team is now aiming for a stronger performance.

Drawn into Group B, Botswana will face a challenging lineup of opponents:

Nigeria – Nine-time champions and tournament favorites

Tunisia – A rising force in women’s African football

Algeria – A technically strong and competitive side

Botswana will kick off their WAFCON 2024 campaign with a high-stakes clash against Algeria in Casablanca on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Coach Nkutlwisang has expressed confidence in her squad’s preparation and fighting spirit, noting that the team has matured and learned from its previous continental outing.

There is growing national enthusiasm as Botswana looks to make history by advancing beyond the group stage for the first time.

President Boko’s backing reflects a broader commitment to women’s sports development and a vision of excellence in international competition.

Share