WAFCON 2024: Ordega Backs Super Falcons To Win 10th Title

Francisca Ordega is confident that the Super Falcons have the talent to secure a record-extending tenth title at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Super Falcons experienced a disappointing performance in the last tournament, finishing in fourth place.

During that edition, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana dethroned them as African champions. Justine Madugu’s team is preparing for the upcoming tournament, which will be hosted by Morocco.

They will face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in a friendly match at the newly renovated MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta on Tuesday. Ordega stated that the team is determined to give their all in order to win the title against other competing teams.

“I believe we all want to win. No one enters a battle with the intention to lose; everyone aims for victory,” said the Al-Shabab defender from Saudi Arabia in a brief video shared on the Super Falcons’ X account.

