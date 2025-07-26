WAFCON 2024 Final: Remi Tinubu Rallies Support For Super Falcons

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has rallied support for the Super Falcons as they prepare for a historic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final against hosts Morocco.

The final match, set to kick off on Saturday, July 26, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat, presents the Nigerian side with a golden opportunity to clinch their record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

In a motivational video shared on the official X account of the Super Falcons, Tinubu praised the team’s grit, unity, and professionalism throughout the tournament, urging them to give their all in the final clash.

“My beautiful and lovely Super Falcons, I congratulate you and the officials for qualifying for the final of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations,” she said.

“I commend your team spirit, determination, and professionalism demonstrated in all your matches so far. You are shining examples to girls in Nigeria and Africa.”

She concluded with a prayer and patriotic call-to-action: “As you step out for the final match, I pray God crowns your efforts with resounding victory. Make us proud, our worthy ambassadors and champions. Nigerians and I are waiting to receive you with a trophy in your hands.”

Under the leadership of head coach Justine Madugu, the Super Falcons have delivered a commanding performance at WAFCON 2024: Group Stage: Wins against Tunisia and Botswana, and a draw against Algeria, Quarter-Finals: Dominant 5-0 victory over Zambia, Semi-Finals: Hard-fought 2-1 win against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana

The Nigerian squad has showcased offensive flair and defensive solidity, scoring 11 goals and conceding just once throughout the tournament.

Saturday’s final marks a pivotal moment for African women’s football. While Nigeria enters the match as the continent’s most decorated team, the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco will be hoping to leverage home advantage and upset the champions.

The Super Falcons are just 90 minutes away from reinforcing their dominance in African women’s football, and with the backing of millions of Nigerians – including the First Lady – the stage is set for an electrifying finale.