WAFASC: Prioritize Academic Excellence, Stakeholders Urge Students

Stakeholders have encouraged students to stay committed to their studies to achieve academic excellence and build a solid foundation for their future.

The call was made at the 11th Edition of the Winifred Awosika Foundation Annual Schools’ Challenge (WAFASC), held at Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lekki, Lagos.

Themed “Promoting Academic Excellence,” the event gathered educators, students, and professionals to emphasize the importance of quality education and intellectual growth.

The Zonal Director of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Lagos, Mr Shittu Billiaminu, who was represented by Mrs Grace Ojekwe, urged students to make their academics a priority.

“I know we are in the jet age, but please take your studies seriously. There is time to study, and there is time to make money.

“The only thing you owe your parents right now is to focus on your education and excel in your exams,” Ojekwe said.

She also advised prospective JAMB candidates to ensure that their names, state of birth, and National Identification Number (NIN) match across all official records, including their West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) documents.

Additionally, she reminded students that no applicant below 16 years of age would be allowed to register for the upcoming JAMB examination, which is strictly computer-based with 180 questions.

Mr. Segun Ogunsola, the Executive Head of Academics at WAFASC, emphasized that the foundation was established to promote academic excellence and healthy competition among schools.

“Chrisland School, founded by Chief Mrs Awosika on October 3, 1977, is 47 years old. The Winifred Awosika Foundation Annual Schools’ Challenge started in 2014 to encourage healthy academic rivalry and excellence among students across different schools,” Ogunsola stated.

He encouraged students to use the opportunity to network, make new friends, and learn beyond their schools.

Engr Olumide Jayeola, CEO of LASACO Properties Ltd, a sponsor of the event, urged students to think outside the box and remain dedicated to their studies.

“You can become whatever you wish if you are determined. Hard work and perseverance will lead you to greatness,” he said, commending Chrisland School for providing students with a platform to showcase their academic abilities.

Another sponsor, Chrisland Pre-Degree College, Lekki, was represented by Dr Atinuke Agomoh, who emphasized the importance of competitions like WAFASC in enhancing students’ confidence and preparing them for future academic challenges.

Seventeen schools participated in the challenge, showcasing their academic prowess through rigorous competition.

The winners of the 2025 WAFASC are: Christ the King International School, Gbagada, Lagos (1st Place), Lagoon School, Lekki (2nd Place) and Caleb British International School, Lekki (3rd Place).

The event ended on a high note, with students, teachers, and sponsors celebrating academic excellence and the spirit of healthy competition.

