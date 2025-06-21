WAES: Tuggar Seeks Reset Of ECOWAS Vision On Trade

Share

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, has called for a complete reset of the vision for West Africa’s economic future, decrying the region’s continued reliance on trade with Europe, America, and Asia rather than intra-regional commerce.

Speaking on Saturday at the maiden edition of the West African Economic Summit (WAES) in Abuja, Tuggar lamented that fifty years after the formation of ECOWAS and the adoption of protocols on the free movement of people, goods, and services, member states have failed to prioritize trade among themselves.

Citing 2024 trade figures, Tuggar revealed that West African nations exported goods worth over $166 billion, but only 8.6 percent of that trade occurred within the ECOWAS region. He added that import patterns were similarly skewed toward external partners, with machinery and manufactured goods from China, India, the United States, and the European Union dominating inflows.

“Most West African countries are still exporting unprocessed raw materials. This trajectory is no longer tenable. The problem is not just about capacity—it’s also about orientation,” Tuggar said.

He noted that while ECOWAS had instituted frameworks for trade facilitation, electricity pooling, and integrated transport corridors, many member states have yet to fully embrace or implement them.

“So, we are here today to build on that enabling environment. We are not reinventing the wheel. Our task is to strengthen existing structures and explore new ways to accelerate peace, stability, prosperity, and growth,” he said.

Tuggar emphasized the need to draw lessons from the past and formally integrate the region’s vibrant informal sector, which often bypasses rigid bureaucratic systems to meet market needs.

“As governments and as a region, we must create systems that enable the informal sector to transition into the formal economy, thereby benefiting from economies of scale and increased efficiencies that drive growth,” he said.

The minister rejected outdated economic models that favoured monopolies and urged governments to support private sector-led development, investment, and innovation.

“We are not offering royal charters to monopoly corporations anymore. That was a long time ago. Our duty now is to find the best ways to deliver goods and services to our people and empower the private sector to do what it does best,” he said.

Tuggar urged business leaders, especially in banking and industry, to stop “outsourcing the future” and instead take ownership of West Africa’s destiny.

“We want this summit to demonstrate that West Africa can be the space where governments, industries, and stakeholders come together to forge real deals—without needing to jet off to wintry venues abroad,” he said. “It’s good to talk; it’s even better to deliver. Let’s do that right here—in Abuja, in Abidjan, from the Sahel to the sea.”

He noted that while West Africa once stood as an equal player in global trade, the region was left behind by the industrial revolution and development models that eroded its competitive advantage. Today, he said, West Africa is still fighting for fair access to global markets and finance.

