WAES: Nigeria Reaffirms Commitment To Regional Economic Integration

Share

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment towards entrenching cross-border trade amongst West African countries as part of efforts to realise the vision of regional economic integration.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who gave this indication yesterday while addressing journalists ahead of the maiden West Africa Economic Summit (WAES) said the government recognised that sustainable development, peace and prosperity would be best achieved through enhanced regional cooperation and economic integration in West Africa. Tuggar disclosed that the summit with the theme:

“Unlocking Trade and Investment Opportunities in the Region” is billed to take place on June 20 to 21 in Abuja. “It will bring together, heads of state, ministers, private sector leaders, development partners and youth innovators from across West Africa.

Share