WAES: Nigeria Convenes Regional Economic Summit

As the world undergoes geopolitical realignments and economic protectionism, Nigeria has beckoned on all countries within the West African region to close ranks in the pursuit of an inclusive economic integration agenda anchored on practical realities of a common market with the potentials of immense benefits to the people of the region.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar who gave this indication in Abuja while addressing the West African diplomatic community ahead of the West African Economic Summit (WAES), said a shared future founded on mutual interest, collective prosperity, and regional unity must be given priority above any other consideration.

Tuggar disclosed that the WAES, scheduled to take place from June 20th to 21st, 2025 in Abuja, is designed as a high-level, non-political, and inclusive platform for West African economic integration. The summit m he said will bring together Heads of State, Ministers, private sector leaders, development partners, youth innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Apparently to encourage the now three estranged member- states namely, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to participate in the programme, Tuggar said the decision to convene WAES outside the traditional ECOWAS framework was intentional and grounded on the practical realities of having a comon market that provides mutual benefits to all countries in the region.

“It highlights the economic need to foster integration among all West African states, regardless of current regional affiliations. The message is straightforward: when we prosper together, we prosper better.

“WAES offers a rare opportunity for West African countries to take ownership of their economic destiny by confronting the persistent barriers to intra-regional trade, fragmented infrastructure, and inconsistent regulatory environments.

“It provides a forum to articulate our common development priorities, promote scalable investments, and unlock youth-driven innovation.

“As I stated during my welcome address at the recent ECOWAS at 50 celebration in Lagos, the Atlantic world has long played a defining role in shaping the architecture of the modern global order.

“The wealth of the West African coast—our gold, our labour, our very people—fuelled empires and financed revolutions; yet we have been denied a fair stake in the prosperity we helped create. While others developed on the back of Atlantic commerce, West Africa has remained short-changed,”he said.

Tuggar argued that in the modern era of trade on the Atlantic coast, West Aftican nations cannot afford to remain as spectators but must shape the terms of trade to guarantee equity and ensure that the region is not just a resource base for others, but its people are fully engaged and empowered actors in global trade.

“To achieve this and more, your full representation and active participation in this summit are desirable and essential. The breadth and impact of WAES will be measured by the resolve of our collective voice and the diversity of our contributions. Let us see every flag of West Africa represented, every voice heard, and every country’s corporate sector showcased. We must ensure that West Africa is economically relevant, strategically coordinated and globally competitive, ” he stated.

