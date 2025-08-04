WAES 2025: Nigeria, Benin Fine-Tune Framework For Economic Cooperation

Nigeria and the Republic of Benin have commenced the process of operationalizing the economic cooperation agreement they signed during the recently held West Africa Economic Summit (WAES).

Both countries at the maiden regional economic summit in Abuja in June, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen bilateral integration and serve as a model for broader regional cooperation within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

At a two-day (August 1-2) meeting of officials of both countries to work out the framework for the implementation of the economic cooperation agreement in Cotonou, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu said the move was in line with the objectives of ECOWAS.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu described the bilateral engagement as timely, emphasizing that the two countries were bound not only by geography, but by centuries of shared history, familial ties, culture, commerce and vibrant commercial activity.