WAEC’s Riot Act Against Exam Malpractice

Share

…Council warns students, schools, supervisors, others

We’re partnering police, govt, other agencies on security –HNO

RIOT ACT Determined to rid its exams of sharp practices, the WAEC has warned students, schools, supervisors and parents to desist from any form of malpractice, threatening that it will unleash the wrath of the law on perpetrators, KAYODE OLANREWAJU reports

Ahead of the commencement of the 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) on April 24, across the five-member countries, and the need to ensure integrity of the examination, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has read riot act against examination malpractice.

This is as the Council, which frowned at the rate of examination malpractice, warned students taking part in the exam to stir clear from all forms of sharp practices in the exam, as the Council is determined to visit its wrath on perpetrators.

For unhealthy practices in its exams no fewer than 574 schools/ centres culpable of exam fraud had so far been derecognised by the Council.

Reading the riot act and warning the students, parents, schools and supervisors against the unholy practices, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO), Dr Amos Dangut, said the Council would decisively deal with examination malpractice of any kind.

He noted that the penalties for involvement in examination malpractice will always, without compromise, be meted out to erring candidates, supervisors, schools, among others, as would be approved by the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making organ of the Council that sits on examination matters in Nigeria.

But, to tackle this menace head long, he revealed that the Council, on its part, has rolled out several awareness campaigns and organised seminars for school proprietors, principals, students and other key stakeholders through its branch and zonal offices nationwide to sensitise them on the effects of this evil.

Similarly, the Council, the HNO added, has produced sensitisation materials such as flyers, banners, posters and other forms of reminders to further keep the message afresh in the minds of all stakeholders, especially candidates sitting for the examination.

As part of the Council’s moves to forestall fraud in its examinations, the Council, he noted, has introduced variations of papers, which is an effort geared towards combating the menace of examination malpractice.

According the the new strategy, the candidates’ paper variations for the papers to be deployed for CB-WASSCE 2025, have been preprinted according to their registration details.

He, however, hinted that any candidate, who chooses to write a paper other than the one assigned to him or her, will be doing a disservice to himself or herself and will bear the attendant consequences.

Dangut said: “A word is enough for the wise. It is therefore, on this note that I call on parents and guardians to encourage their wards to study diligently and desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice.

“The mass media is hereby invited to continue to partner with the Council in its efforts against examination malpractice, as it is our collective responsibility. “The various state Ministries of Education are also urged to call upon their principals, teachers and other officials serving as inspectors and/or supervisors to order.

I would also like to state here that centres that have been derecognised by our sister organisations, that is, other examining bodies, remain derecognised for us too

“School principals and teachers should sensitise their students of the dangers of this terrible crime against humanity.” Dangut, who vehemently kicked against exam malpractice, urged every candidate and examination functionary to familiarise themselves with the rules guiding the conduct of the examination as stipulated in the WAEC Syllabus and Guidelines for the conduct of examinations as issued to schools.

According to him, erring schools whose candidates engaged in mass cheating will be derecognised; while erring officials will be adequately punished, and such erring candidates will be sanctioned if found culpable. Added to this, he noted also that window for redress for candidates and schools that feel aggrieved with WAEC’s decision after the release of results may make representations through the Council’s website.

“I would also like to state here that centres that have been derecognised by our sister organisations, that is, other examining bodies, remain derecognised for us too,” he stated. The HNO further pointed out that this is no longer the time when a derecognised centre or school would run to another examining body for undue recognition.

On ‘Rogue Website Operators,’ he warned all operators of rogue websites that WAEC would not condone their heinous acts during the conduct of this examination. Thus, he cautioned parents to desist from patronising these evildoers, who he said, were hell-bent on frustrating the efforts of WAEC.

He insisted that they should have nothing to do with the illegal centres, as that would only lead to the destruction of their children’s destiny.

“Meanwhile, we shall, as usual, work hand-in-hand with the Nigeria Police Force to bring perpetrators to book,” Dangut added, saying that there would be no hiding place for them.

The Council, however, stated that it is certain that those who were tracked down and brought to book last year would have chosen to stay out of trouble if they had known how prepared we are for them.

He added: “Please, do not fall victim because you may not be able to tell the story. “The Council does not only conduct exams, but it is also interested in the good performance of the candidates.

The representations, the HNO stated, are made to the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) for consideration of reports of examinations malpractice made against the candidates.

Resources provided

“As a way of assisting candidates prepare for the examination, the Council has recently added the following resources to be adopted by schools and individual students.” Part of the resources put in place by the Council, according to him, include Past Question Paper and Answer with Chief Examiners’Report Booklets.

This is a compilation of past WASSCE questions with responses, the marking schemes and Chief Examiners’ Report on the relevant examination diets, to aid candidates’ learning. These resources, he explained, are available in the WASSCE Core Subjects, Arts Subjects, Science Subjects and Commercial Subjects as classified.

The Chief Examiners’ Reports provided an overview of how candidates performed in examinations, while suggesting ways to improve performance. Also, the WAEC E-Study Portal, he stated, is the approved exams preparatory platform, designed for candidates preparing to sit for the WASSCE.

Again, the WAEC e-study platform enables schools, teachers and students to access past WASSCE questions (multiple-choice or theorybased), learning plans, marking schemes and performance insights.

Thus, Dangut urged candidates to visit waec.estudy.ng platform to access the portal, and to work hard instead of relying on cheating in the examination.

Similarly, for the WAEC E-Learning Portal, WAEC, the HNO stated, has made available via its e-learning portal, resources that would equip candidates’ with the requirements and expectations needed to write and pass their examinations.

Students’ performances in previous examinations are analysed on the platform with the aim of highlighting candidates’ weaknesses and proffering solutions to assist candidates’ learning.

He, therefore, advised candidates to visit the platform to access the portal. Subsequently, he added that the WAEC Konnect portal had also been developed to enable candidates and stakeholders to interact with the Council, as well as with each other, in preparation for the examination.

As part of efforts at ensuring high performance and efficient delivery of its service, the Council launched the WAEC Digital Certificate that allows candidates, who sat for WASSCE between 1999 and to date, to access, confirm and share their certificates and recover examination numbers directly from the WAEC database.

The platform is currently being accessed by users all over the world. Dangut also said that the robust Computer-Based Test has also offered very reliable and robust Computer-Based Tests (CBT) and Aptitude Test Services, both at the WAEC Testing and Training Centre, Ogba – an edifice that boasts of state-of-the-art facilities, and the Aptitude Tests Department, Yaba.

These facilities, he further hinted, provide cost effective services to governmental and non-governmental organisations for testing activities. For the WAEC Chatbot, he noted that the general public could now gain access to all WAEC services online and in realtime through the WAEC Request Management Portal (WAEC Chatbot) by logging online to the website or via WhatsApp.

Another platform launched by the Council for effective service delivery is the WAEC Verify, which is a platform that provides online access by tertiary institutions and other establishments to the WAEC database for the verification of prospective students or applicants’ results.

This was as he added that the Centre Locator also allows users and visitors to geographically locate schools/centres involved in the real time conduct of WASSCE and other information, while the Examination Malpractice Portal was also launched for candidates whose results are withheld to visit for complaints, or to make representations with regard to allegations bordering on examination malpractice. This will, in turn, help candidates to keep abreast of necessary information regarding the examination diet.

On the release of results, the Council, as its usual practice has been, he noted, would release the results of candidates sitting the examination 45 days after the conduct of the last paper, while awarded certificates will be printed and issued to schools in less than 90 days after the release of results.

Candidates’ results, Dangut stressed, would be released along with the digital copies of candidates’ certificates, which can be accessed on the Digital Certificate platform.

“The road to April 24, 2025, all hands are on deck in ensuring that the conduct of WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025, is hitch-free,” the HNO assured stakeholders, stating that it is pertinent to state that nonadherence to the registration deadline is still a lingering challenge in the preparation for examinations.

This was as the Council lamented that the receipt of entries much later than the stipulated deadline, translates to a lack of adequate planning, and this impacts negatively on the preparation of preexamination, examination and post-examination materials.

Therefore, it appealed to schools to adhere to the registration deadline proferred by the Council. While noting that the West African Examinations Council, being a foremost examining body, has continued to add value to the educational goals of its stakeholders for the past 73 years of its existence.

“It has also leveraged Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in a fast-paced digital world for improved service delivery on its mandate,” he added.

Initiatives

Still on the preparedness and readiness for the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025 in Nigeria, he noted that WAEC, as an organisation that believes in the use of modern Information and Communications Technology (ICT) to solve myriads of problems as well as improve service delivery to the Nigerian child, has introduced its maiden Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025.

Speaking on this development, he stated that from this year, two candidates will not have the same questions on each number, adding that the Council adopted this innovation for some of the WASSCE codes.

He, however, described this initiative as part of the paradigm shift in the education sector, particularly, the adoption of current test administration techniques geared towards upholding the academic and moral integrity of the National Policy on Education and in line with the vision of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Examination

Following the Council’s guidelines for the examination, Dangut said that the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025 would take place between Thursday, April 24 and Friday, June 20, 2025, in Nigeria, spanning eight weeks and one day.

Reeling out the figure for the entries, the Council said a total of1,973,253 candidates from 23,554 schools were presented for the examination.

Of this figure, 979,228 candidates are males, representing 49.6 per cent, while 994,025 candidates are females, which represents 50.37 per cent of the total candidature. The statistics, to him, show a further increase in the number of female and male candidates, respectively, compared to last year.

“However, on the roll, the candidacy for this year increased by 158,627 candidates,” he noted, even as he revealed that the candidates would be examined in 74 subjects, made up of196 papers. Besides, he said about 26,000 practising senior secondary school teachers, nominated by various ministries of education, would participate in the examination as supervisors.

NIN

Meanwhile, he noted that the National Identification Number (NIN) was made a component of the registration process, which was implemented in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government.

But, however, the policy, he explained, was not made a compulsory requirement at the initial phase of the entries in order to aid candidates’ ease of registration and easy access to the portal.

Despite this, at the close of the registration exercise, candidates were still allowed to submit their NIN for upload on the Council’s registration portal.

Against the policy, no candidate was found ineligible for registration as a result of non-submission of NIN during registration as all schools were required to upload their candidates’ NIN.

Insecurity

Given the level of insecurity in the country with its attendant impact on the conduct of the Council’s exams, Dangut said “we cannot feign ignorance of the level of insecurity in the country as several incidents had been recorded across the country during the conduct of WASSCE over the years.

For instance, in a particular geo-political zone, last year, during the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2024, there was a threat to a particular subject, but everything was later brought under control.

Therefore, he frowned that conducting examinations in such situations has been challenging though surmounted.

Towards this end, the Council, he pointed out, has continued to partner with the Nigeria Police Force through the Inspector General of Police and the various state governments to provide adequate security towards ensuring the smooth and hitch-free conduct of the examination.

In this regard, the Council lauded the state government for their partnership and collaborative efforts throughout the conduct of WASSCE and in the Council’s ongoing war against the menace of examination malpractice.

Share