WAEC To Adopt Computer Based Examination For Private Candidates

The Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Tests to Computer Based Examination (CBE).

A statement signed by the Council’s Ag. Head, Public Affairs, Moyosola Adesina on Monday in Abuja, noted that the decision was taken in line with global best practices.

The statement reads: “The innovation will commence with WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2024 – First Series, which is slated to hold in February 2024. While the Objective Tests will be fully Computer Based, the Essay and Test of Practical papers will be hybrid, in which the examination questions will be delivered on screen and candidates required to write answers on the answer booklets given to them.

“Furthermore, the examination will be conducted in urban centers/cities and candidates with special needs have been factored into the plan. Registration for the examination will commence on Monday, December 18, 2023.

“In order to enable candidates to familiarise themselves with the new examination platform, arrangements have been concluded for a Mock Examination to be conducted in February 2024, before the examination commences.

“To this end, the Council implores all prospective candidates to hone their computer skills and be fully prepared to embrace this innovation.

“As Africa’s foremost examining body, providing qualitative and reliable educational assessment, encouraging academic and moral excellence, it is the vision of the Council that in the near future, all its examinations will be delivered via the computer.”