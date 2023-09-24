WAEC to Adopt CBT Model in Conduct of Examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has disclosed of ongoing plans to adopt the Computer Based Test (CBT) model in the conduct of its examinations.

The Head of National Office (HNO), Mr Patrick Areghan, who was quoted as making the disclosure during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos, explained that the use of CBT had always been part of the Council’s vision.

He said:“We have already started something in terms of CBT examination. We have gone far with our planning and all of that, even in the sub-region, the registrar to the council is also doing something.

“But this is not as easy as some people will think. This is because we ask ourselves, how do we conduct CBT for practicals and essay papers? “We can only readily do that in the case of objective questions.

But so many people will not see it from that angle. They argue that some others are doing it, why can’t WAEC do the same?