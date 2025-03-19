WAEC Tackles NASU Over Alleged Staff Victimisation

Share

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) yesterday debunked the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU)’s claims of staff victimising and violations of labour laws.

Addressing a news conference in Lagos on Monday, NASU issued the exam body a seven-day ultimatum to address its demands, warning that failure to meet the demands would lead to a nationwide shutdown of all WAEC offices beginning March 24.

General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi accused WAEC of stopping check-off deductions. However, WAEC dismissed the claims, insisting that it upholds the principles of justice, equity, and fairness.

In a statement, the organisation said it has neither in any way victimised its workers nor receded on the MoU mentioned by NASU as regards reinstating of the deduction of workers’ check-off or any other matter in the agreement.

It said: “Regarding the issue raised about the unilateral suspension of union activities in the Council, it was agreed by both parties that the management of the Council had never done anything to put up any action to suspend trade union activities in the Council.

“The issue of the non-recognition of NASU members in branch offices of the Council earlier mentioned did not hold water as the management of WAEC declared that it recognises NASU, as a registered trade union in line with the provisions of the Trade Unions Act.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

