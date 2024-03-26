WAEC Seeks More Collaboration On Research Reports

…as Council honours 3 best candidates in 2023 WASSCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at its just concluded the 72nd Annual Council Meeting of The West African Examinations Council, stressed the need for more collaboration in the dissemination of the research reports so that policymakers can be availed with information necessary for the improvement of education in the sub-region. The Council, which received the Registrar’s Annual Report for the Period April 2023 to March 2024 and a report from the Research Department of WAEC, however, expressed gratitude to the Chief Government Nominees for their reports and commended the respective governments for the various educational initiatives embarked upon in their countries, which if well-funded and sustained, would be of great benefit to the African child.

Meanwhile, the 72nd Annual Council Meeting, which took place Freetown, Sierra Leone between March 18, and 22, 2024, honoured the three best candidates with the WAEC International Excellence Award for their outstanding performance in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2023. The three candidates, who are from Ghana; are Master AmoKodieh Leonard Kofi, who won the first prize, Master Dzandu Selorm (2nd prize) and Master Asenso-Gyambibi Daniel (3rd prize), respectively The three candidates, who emerged the best overall in the examination, were selected from 2,327,342 candidates that sat for the examination across the fivemember countries of the Council – The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone.

Also, the Augustus Bandele Oyediran Award for the Best Candidate in West Africa, 2023 was also received by Master AmoKodieh Leonard Kofi, while two candidates from the Republic of Sierra Leone were honoured with the National Distinction, and one candidate receiving the National Merit Award. The candidates were Miss Mammah E. A. Raymonda (1st prize), Master Bangura Joshua (2nd prize) and Master Fillie Sahr Edward, who received the Merit Award. The high point of the meeting was the election by acclamation of Prof Thomas Brima Rick Yormah, former Deputy Vice-chancellor of Fourah Bay College and former Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Sierra Leone as the 21st Chairman of Council, which is WAEC’s Governing Board, to succeed Prof Ato Essuman from Ghana.