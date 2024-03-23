Waec Releases First-ever CB-WASSCE Results, Records 30.95% Pass

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has recorded 30.95 per cent pass in the results of the first-ever Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024-First Series, released yesterday.

The results announced yesterday by the examination body stated that 2,519 candidates, representing 30.95 per cent of the total number of 8,139 candidates that sat for the examination, obtained a minimum of five credits and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Also, in the analysis of candidates’ performance in the examination conducted in 140 CBT Centres across the country, out of the 8,139 candidates that sat the examination; 3,424 candidates representing 42.07 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects (with or without English Language and/or Mathematics)