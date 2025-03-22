WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

Share

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2025 Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body made this announcement in a press statement issued on Saturday, March 22 on its official X handle.

The statement reads, “The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series has been released.”

READ ALSO

This comes as WAEC had announced on February 16 that it recorded a 53.64 per cent pass in the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024-Second Series

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

