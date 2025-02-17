WAEC Records 53.64% Pass In WASSCE For Private Candidates 2nd Series

Share

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has recorded 53.64 per cent pass in the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024-Second Series released yesterday.

According to the results released and made available to journalists yesterday, a total of 34,878 candidates, representing 53.64 per cent obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

According to the results announced by the Head of the Public Affairs Department, Moyosola Adesina, yesterday on behalf of the Head of National Office, 68,342 candidates, representing a 20 per cent decrease, when compared with the 2023 entry figure, entered for the examination, while 65,023 candidates sat for the examination at 5,067 centres across the nooks and crannies of the country.

Given further breakdown of the results, the HNO stated that out of the total number of candidates that sat the examination, 62,354 candidates, representing 95.90 per cent had their results fully processed and released while 2,669 candidates, representing 4.10 per cent had a few of their subjects still being processed due to some errors traceable to them.

However, the statement issued and signed by Adesina yesterday, said efforts were being made to speedily complete the processing to enable all the affected candidates to get their results fully processed and released, subsequently.

