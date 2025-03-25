WAEC Reaffirms Dedication To Credible, Accessible, Effective Exams

Share

As the curtains were lowered on the 73rd Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), the President of the Republic of Liberia, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai Sr, has stated that the 73- year journey of the Council is a testament to the resilience of the educational systems in the subregion and the commitment of its educators in nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

The President in his keynote address, however, pointed out that WAEC had been at the forefront of educational assessment in West Africa for more than half a century, ensuring that students receive credible and standardised examinations. Against this background, he added that the Council has played its part very well in providing a framework that allows for transparency, accountability, and fairness in assessing academic achievements across the region.

The President, who urged Council to recognise the urgency and importance of creating inclusive examination policies and practices, also stressed that WAEC has also been instrumental in facilitating a common curriculum, ensuring quality assurance, and promoting regional integration. President Boakai disclosed this during the Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), held at the EJS Ministerial Complex, Congo Town, Monrovia, Liberia.

he week-long meeting which was declared open by the President witnessed the election of Liberia’s Chief Government Nominee on Council, Mr Amos Armah Fully, as Vice Chairman for oneyear tenure as he succeeded Mr Edward Kpakra of Sierra Leone.

According to him, it is essential that the Council designs testing environments that are accessible to students with disabilities, as well as ensuring that they have equal opportunities to showcase their skills and earn the qualifications they deserve.

Meanwhile, in her remarks, the Minister of Education, Liberia, Dr Jarso Maley Jallah, noted that the Annual Council Meeting “brings together key stakeholders from WAEC member-countries to discuss critical issues affecting the development and administration of the Council’s examinations.”

She, however, stated that Liberia remains committed to strengthening the collaboration between WAEC and the respective member governments, even as she noted that “as we deliberate on matters that will shape the future of education in West Africa, let us reaffirm our dedication to ensuring the credibility, accessibility, and effectiveness of WAEC’s examinations.”

According to the Head, Public Affairs WAEC Headquarters, Accra, Ghana, Demianus Ojijeogu in a statement issued on behalf of the Registrar, no fewer than three Ghanaian candidates were honoured by the Council during the meeting with the WAEC International Excellence Award for their outstanding performance in WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024.

They are Master David Nii Commey Ankrah (1st prize); Master Henschel Tabi FrempongManso (2nd prize), and Master Benedict Ofori Debrah (3rd prize). The three candidates, the statement noted, were selected from the 2,455,063 candidates that sat for the examination across the five member countries of The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone, last year.

