WAEC Reacts To Withheld WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked a viral list of 120 schools whose results were purportedly withheld in the just-released 2025 May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results over alleged involvement in examination malpractice.

The examination board, in a statement issued on Monday, August 4, confirmed the release of the 2025 WASSCE results, saying only 38.32% of the candidates secured five credits including English language and Mathematics.

Following the announcement, a fake circular purportedly from WAEC through its Director of Examination Malpractice and Irregularities, Dr Florence Omobonike Ajayi, has gone viral.

The fake circular sighted by New Telegraph correspondent contained 120 schools picked across the country, the majority of which are in Lagos State, stating that the “Principals of the affected schools must appear before the Investigative Panel on or before Friday, August 16, 2025, with relevant documents and the scripts of the affected candidates where applicable”

However, the examination body dismissed the reports, saying such a list never emanated from WAEC.

In an exclusive chat with our correspondent, WAEC stated that it would never ask any school to bring the scripts of their candidates because no school has access to the documents.

“The message never emanated from us. Moreover, WAEC will never ask any school to bring the scripts of their candidates to the office. Where would they get them from? We don’t know schools by their names. We only know centres and their Centre Numbers,” WAEC disclosed.