WAEC Posts 38.32% Pass In 2025 WASSCE, Withholds 192,089 Candidates’ Results

The West African Examinations Councils (WAEC) has recorded 38.32 per cent pass in the results of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2025, released yesterday, indicating low performance of candidates and mass failure in the examination.

The percentage is for 754,545 candidates, representing 38.32 per cent, who obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

In the analysis of the results released, a total of 1,718,090 candidates, representing 87.24 percent, obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without English Language and or Mathematics.

A total of 1,969,313 candidates sat for the examination across 23,554 government approved and recognised secondary schools in the country.

Announcing the results yesterday at a press briefing, held at the WAEC National Office, Yaba, Lagos, the Head of the Nigeria National Office (HNO) of the Council, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, stated that there was a decrease in the candidates’ performance in the examination compared to the previous year.

“A comparison of the percentage of candidates in this category in WASSCE for School 2024 and 2025, revealed that in this year’s 2025 WASSCE, there is 33.8 per cent decrease in performance of those who obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, which was 72.12 per cent,” he said.