WAEC Portal Goes Down Over Technical Glitches

Following the temporary shutdown of its result checker portal on Wednesday evening, August 6, a move it attributed to “Technical issues,” the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has come under heavy criticism.

New Telegraph reports that the announcement, posted via WAEC’s official X handle, sparked fresh criticism as many Nigerians continue to express outrage over the poor performance recorded in the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), particularly in English Language.

He said, “WAEC hereby informs the general public that the result checker portal @waecdirect.org is temporarily shut down due to technical issues.

“However, the Council is working assiduously to ensure that candidates are able to access their results in the next 24 hours. We apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused you,” the notice read.

Wednesday’s notice has further fuelled speculation and public discontent over the examination body’s credibility, especially after Monday’s announcement that only 38.32 per cent of the 1,969,313 candidates who sat the 2025 WASSCE obtained credits and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, the worst performance recorded in a decade.

Across social media platforms, many candidates and concerned Nigerians pointed fingers at WAEC’s logistics failures, especially the delayed conduct of the English Language paper, which reportedly held late into the night at many centres on May 28.

On X, several users shared screenshots of results showing credit passes in other subjects but failure in English, calling for a comprehensive review of the English Language scripts.

Tweeting at @sikimark, Mark Imohi wrote, “It is concerning that the English exam, which was delayed at centres nationwide, is now resulting in widespread failures. If JAMB could make amends, we hope you (WAEC) will take steps to rectify the situation. It was a national disgrace.”

Another user, @_samad1, lamented, “We wrote exams at 8 pm. We were given one hour or 30 minutes to answer questions that should have lasted two and a half hours. There was no light, and everyone was in a hurry to leave. Please rethink.”

Some candidates expressed optimism that once the portal is reopened, there could be changes in the scores.

“When the portal is reopened, you will see magic,” tweeted Daniel Ebitimi (@ebitimi_da15726).

“My daughter got five A1 and two B2, only to get D7 in English and Physics (withheld),” tweeted a parent, @Johnway11145073.

Another user, @DEYHOT_official, pleaded, “WAEC, please, I am begging, help us check the English Language exam again. I can’t accept this result. I struggled so hard to get money and pay for this exam, and now you failed me. This result is affecting my future.”

Some went as far as demanding a total recall of the 2025 results.

“We reject this year’s results, particularly the English and Maths. WAEC, please do the needful to avoid mass protests,” @pastorbtdaniels posted.

The Teacher, @MarquizDejavex wrote, “Students wrote an English paper in the mid the night and yet WAEC failed them.”

King Jeporphs, @e_okwori tweeted, “The students who were robbed and given abysmal grades in English should tag the presidency, Minister of education to have an external body revise the whole exam process.”

WAEC has yet to issue any further clarification on the English Language grading or respond to the growing demands for a review of the affected scripts.