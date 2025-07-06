WAEC, NECO’s CBT: When Proposals Don’t Meet Preparedness

Following the announcement that the full adoption of Computer-Based Testing(CBT) for the examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) would begin in 2026, the readiness of Nigeria for digital examinations has sparked divergent views. That is following recurring reports of technical challenges in examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), leaving some depressed candidates with the option of suicide. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports

Having been logged out abruptly by the computer assigned to her three times in the course of writing her examinations, the pain was too heavy to bear after it dawned on Abimbola Adeusi that it would only take a miracle to pass the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

So, for her, it was not an unexpected result when she scored 187 out of a total possible score of 400 marks as she reasoned that the outcome would have been unbelievable if she had scored above 200.

The 17-year-old recounted how technical challenges she experienced at Destiny Centre in the Agege area of Lagos, where she wrote her examinations, left her devastated in the examination hall as no one, she said, addressed her concerns “for a long time”.

Succour, however, came her way after a review of the UTME results by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board revealed that hundreds of thousands of candidates like her were equally victims of technical challenges; something that compelled the examination body to conduct a fresh round of the examination for affected students.

“I wrote my UTME again because of technical issues. The system was logging me out. It logged me out three times and before anyone paid attention to me, it took quite long. That wasted my time. My questions were from number six, the first five questions were not there. I eventually scored 187. When I wrote it again, I scored 259. The officials said it was a network issue. It didn’t happen to me alone. Many people also complained about the same issue,” Adeusi told Sunday Telegraph.

Unlike Adeusi, Faith Opesusi could not bear the frustration of failure after scoring 146 out of 400 points despite scoring high in the 2024 UTME.

She ended it all!

According to her father, Oluwafemi Opesusi, his distraught daughter poisoned herself after checking her result.

He said : “She had a high score in the 2024 UTME. This year, she was given 146. The pain of it drove her to commit suicide.”

Meanwhile, in a televised conference on May 14, JAMB Registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, admitted that a technical error, caused by one of its service providers, compromised the results of about 380,000 candidates across 157 centres in Lagos and South East states.

But, several reports revealed that the 2025 UTME was not the first to be marred by technical issues that left candidates with tales of disappointment and frustration.

Flowing from the ugly experiences of JAMB candidates over the years, a number of Nigerians have questioned the propriety of adopting digital examinations for WAEC and NECO examinations by the Federal Government.

Recall that the Federal Government , through the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, had directed WAEC and the NECO to adopt full Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for all their examinations in 2026.

According to Alausa, all WAEC multiple-choice exams will be conducted using CBT in November, noting that essay questions and NECO examinations would follow suit in 2026. He expressed optimism that examination fraud would be significantly curbed through the adoption of CBT for WAEC examinations.

“If JAMB can successfully conduct CBT exams for more than 2.2 million candidates, WAEC and NECO can do the same.

“We are going to get WAEC and NECO to also start their objective exam on CBT. By 2026 exam, which will come up in May/June, both the objectives and the essay will be fully on CBT. That is how we can eliminate exam malpractices.”

He added: “We now have clear evidence that when exams are done using technology, the level of fraud is minimised to almost zero.”

Ahead of the full implementation of CBT for WAEC and NECO examinations, the plan has continued to generate divergent views. While a number of Nigerians have lauded the move by the government, others have questioned the propriety of the plan, amid recurring technical challenges and power issues experienced during UTME.

‘JAMB can’t do it with four subjects, WAEC can’t with nine’

With less than 40 per cent of children benefiting from being taught by the computer, according to education researcher, Dr Peter Ogudoro, Nigerian cannot be said to be ready for the full adoption of digital examination for WAEC and NECO examinations.

He said: “We are definitely not ready for that as a country. We know that not even up to 40 per cent of our children have benefitted from being taught with a computer, especially those in rural communities.. If you have to respect the principles of equity and fairness in the education space, you will be wrong to compel a child, who was taught for six years without him seeing a computer for once to now use a computer to give back to you what you taught him in those six years without a computer. That’s not how you define justice.

“And, at the end of the day, what you find is because these children will be producing knowledge with the device they are not used to, they will come across to you as being poorly trained, lacking knowledge, whereas the challenge is that they don’t know how to use the device to tell you what they know. And at the end of the day, just as we saw with JAMB that gave us problems recently, you now find people in high places going to tell the world that the reason the children failed is because they have found a way to prevent them from cheating, labelling Nigeria a corrupt country.”

Ogudoro, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, questioned the readiness of WAEC to conduct examinations not marred by flaws if JAMB could not do it with only four subjects per candidate.

“I will be shocked and disappointed if the Federal Ministry of Education insists that this must go on if we couldn’t conduct UTME, which involved only four subjects per candidate and those subjects are multiple choice questions. Why do you want to use the computer to conduct the entire exams involving three elements – practical, objective, essays. We are not at a level where that can happen. Electricity is still something the average home is not accessing conveniently and reliably. Internet access is wobbly. When you talk of CBT, JAMB managed to do it to a certain level. We know that JAMB doesn’t own the CBT centres and not every child finishing secondary school generally writes WASSCE. The problem you are going to face is much larger than what JAMB has faced. If JAMB couldn’t handle it with four subjects, why do you want to attempt to ask children to write nine subjects with three different elements using the computer?” he queried

Wrong procedures can’t produce good results – Ogudoro

Ogudoro bemoaned the neglect of children in the decision-making process, stating that individuals without the requisite skills to make useful contributions are often engaged.

“They consult only those who make noise in the media. If they want to consult stakeholders, for example, somebody like me, do they know me? I run the largest teachers’ platform in the world. I’m a Nigerian. America,Finland, UK, are all giving us awards, giving us recognition. Has the Nigerian government ever recognised that we are here? So, who are they consulting? They don’t talk to children. They don’t know the meaning of child-centred education. You are trying to do CBT, you don’t talk to the children who are going to write this exam.”

He added that despite sincere intentions, wrong procedures cannot produce positive results.

“Nobody talks to them. When JAMB, NECO say they are consulting stakeholders, they consult big names, who most times don’t possess the technical skill to make useful contributions to the process. But the children who are at the centre of it are not talked about because we always think that children are to be seen and not heard. I acknowledge that people who are making this mistake are people who are sincerely trying to help but because they are not people with core competencies in the industry, they follow wrong procedures to give us wrong policies.”

He further stated: “It is shocking in the first place to people like us who do research in the industry. We are professionals in it. To hear that leaders in the education space, especially those who work for the government are thinking that this is feasible, certainly it is not going to work and nobody should attempt to do it because it will be embarrassing to the country.There is no research. Who is doing the research? Do they understand what research means? Sometimes, you hear them say they are consulting stakeholders. Who are the stakeholders they are consulting?”

We’re ripe for it -NAPTAN

Commenting, Secretary General of National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria(NAPTAN), Ibrahim Yau Nabayi, described the adoption of CBT for WAEC and NECO examinations as a welcome development. Nabayi said the directive of the Federal Government was consistent with the best global best practices.

“As far as we are concerned, the introduction of the CBT exams is a welcome development. As far as education is concerned, it is for us to align with global best practices because the world is going digital and the speed with which Nigeria is growing digitally is a morale booster for us to compete with other countries in the world because lack of computer knowledge is a setback to the entire nation as far as development is concerned. For all examinations all over the world, if our citizens must compete favourably with global trends, I think we need to do more to activate that dream of even the CBT examinations,” he said.

On the role the government must play to make its policy a total success, Nabayi noted : “But, we have to go back and look at the whole system. What is our curriculum saying about this ICT of a thing? We have to train teachers, produce teachers that will train the pupils for them to acquire the computer knowledge on how to use the computer very well. What we are trying to say is that ICT should be taught right from the primary or kindergarten in our schools, so that you don’t have any challenges when you are growing or when you are to write your exam. What we are saying is that we are supporting the government on the introduction of the CBT but certain considerations have to be made, so that everybody will be carried along.

“At least, before the introduction, let us see the government employing or giving capacity to teachers of these children that are about to write this exam, so that they will come back and impart the knowledge; so that they will be very conversant with the computer. Most of the students are not having access to computers in their villages. That is something the government should look at.”

Dismissing the argument that Nigeria is not ripe for digital examinations, Nabayi told Sunday Telegraph that the country must start somewhere as there is no perfect system anywhere.

“We are ripe for it. Have you not seen or read that even in the US, where development is their primary word, they have glitches? Have you not heard of that, let alone a developing country like Nigeria? Must we not start from somewhere? Rome was not built in a day. These children that you are saying they experience technical glitches, I interfaced with them. I was a member of the committee that reviewed the whole exercise when we realised the glitches and we reported. For the first time in Nigeria, JAMB has shown the pathway to development in public service. When you have a challenge, you admit it and move forward. You build from there.”

Exams more than sitting, writing-CCAC

For Adeola Soetan, Coordinator, Citizenship Civic Awareness Centre, approving digital examinations for WAEC and NECO amounts to putting the cart before the horse if parts of the country still lack electricity and schools suffer dearth of facilities.

“We intervened during the JAMB crisis that shortchanged thousands of students. Specifically, we are talking about 10 candidates. At the end of the day,we are happy that all the 10 students scored higher than what JAMB gave them. The one that scored 180 ended up scoring 250. We warned that time that JAMB made a lot of mistakes. ..Well, as we intervened in the JAMB matter, we also voiced our opinion when WAEC insisted that they were going to continue full blown CBT exams for WASSCE candidates. Everybody runs to technology. There is no doubt it has an advantage over manual…Also, a nation should not deceive itself by joining the crowd, when it is not prepared. JAMB was able to ‘escape’ and was able to immediately correct itself. Unlike JAMB, WAEC has many schools that will do this exam in villages and urban centres.

“In the village where I was two weeks ago, the village has about four public schools. None of them has one computer and three others do not have electricity. I’m not sure if they use generators. So, how is WAEC going to cope? So, I would advise that WAEC should continue the manual examination. See the ones they conducted in some states that they said papers leaked. Instead of postponing the paper, they forced them to write the paper at night. Some students didn’t get home till about 1:00am. Examination is not just about sitting and writing, it is also about the psychology of the students, which is important.”

Note of caution

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the Vice Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos, Professor Samuel Bandele, admonished the Federal Government to err on the side of caution in implementing the directive to WAEC and NECO to fully adopt CBT for all examinations.

According to the Test and Evaluation expert, while the shift to CBT is a laudable step toward sanitising the examination system, it must be done with careful planning to avoid unintended setbacks.

He said: “It is a novel idea to bring sanity into the conduct of our national examinations but we must first lay a concrete foundation to support such a transition.”

Highlighting the difference between achievement tests like WAEC and NECO and screening tests such as JAMB, he warned: “Achievement tests assess a student’s ability to express ideas, think critically, and innovate. Reducing these examinations to objective-only formats under CBT could undermine their quality.”

Infrastructure, capacity must precede policy shift – Proprietors

Reacting, President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools(NAPPS), Chief Yomi Otubela, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, described the recurring technical challenges, ranging from system crashes to connectivity failures, as a critical reminder that infrastructure and capacity must precede policy shifts.

“The proposal by WAEC to adopt Computer-Based Testing (CBT) is a commendable step towards aligning our assessment systems with global best practices. However, it must be approached with caution and strategic planning. While the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has made some progress in implementing CBT …for WAEC, whose candidates often come from more varied socio-economic and geographic backgrounds that include rural areas, this implies that the stakes are even higher. Therefore, the plan must be preceded by rigorous piloting, infrastructure strengthening, and wide-scale stakeholder sensitisation to avoid jeopardising the integrity and inclusiveness of the examination process.”

Baring his mind on the readiness of Nigeria for CBT exams,he stated: “I want to believe we are not quite yet but we are getting there. Some urban-based schools, particularly in the private sector, already have the facilities and digital readiness to support CBT. However, a large portion of schools across the country, especially in rural areas, still lack access to reliable electricity, internet connectivity, and functional computer laboratories.

“So, I am of the opinion that readiness, in this context, must go beyond the availability of devices. It must include capacity building for teachers, orientation for students, robust IT support systems, and policies to ensure fairness for all candidates. Until these foundations are fully laid, the transition may suffer challenges that can create new layers of inequality within the education system.”

Speaking on its impact on the quality of assessment, he said: “ I note that, in principle, computer-based examinations can enhance the quality of assessment by enabling quicker processing, reducing human error in marking, and discouraging some forms of malpractice. Aside from this, they prepare students for a digitally driven future, which aligns with global educational trends.”

On how the government can better implement its CBT policy, he added: “NAPPS Nigeria welcomes innovations in the education sector, including the transition to CBT but urges that such a move be implemented in phases, with extensive piloting, capacity development, and infrastructural support. Our overarching goal must be to ensure that no student is left behind and that the quality and fairness of assessments are not compromised in the name of progress.”

What candidates should expect According to Amos Dangut, Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, the new examination format is to improve the integrity of the assessment process and tackle malpractice.

He said: “From this year, two candidates will not have the same questions on each number. We have adopted this innovation for some of the WASSCE codes.”

He stated that initiative was part of the paradigm shift in the education sector, which is, “geared towards upholding the academic and moral integrity of the National Policy on Education and in line with the vision of the Federal Ministry of Education.”

To allow students access past questions, marking schemes, performance analysis, WAEC said learning tools like WAEC E-Learning Portal, WAEC E-Study Portal, and WAEC Konnect had been provided.

We’re optimistic it’ll work – Ministry of Education

When contacted, Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, of the Federal Ministry of Education, dismissed fears expressed in some quarters over the readiness of the government.

“We are optimistic it will work. Of course, the Ministry is ready for it. The relevant body WAEC PRO will definitely give you all the necessary information in terms of their readiness.”

On what Nigeria stands to gain from digital examinations and how it can best manage the adoption of CBT for WAEC and NECO examinations, education researcher, Peter Oguduro, said: “If it is done properly, it will help to minimise the interference of mercenaries in the system. It is also cost-effective if you are able to get a computer lab into every secondary school in Nigeria. As we speak, not even up to 40 per cent of public schools in Nigeria have got computer laboratories… it should be managed professionally. It won’t be a bad idea. You can do CBT alongside pen and paper. You can do it in places where computer labs are in place and the students have studied for a minimum of three years with computers. That way, if you ask them to give you back what they know using the computer, you will be fair to them. But you won’t be right to ask them to give you back what they know when they have never been taught with the computer.”