WAEC Names Dangut As New Head

Dr Amos Josiah Dangut has been appointed as the new Head of the Nigeria National Office by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the examination body to announce the new feat.

According to the statement, Dr Dangnut will be replacing Patrick Areghan who successfully finished his term in office.

The statement claims that Dangnut, who was elevated recently and was born on October 2, 1967, in the Mbar District of the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, had held a number of prominent positions with WAEC.

The statement from WAEC reads in part: “He served as an Assistant Registrar/Subject Officer, Test Development Division, WAEC, Lagos (July 1998–January 2005); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Uyo Branch Office (January 2005–January 2008); Senior Assistant Registrar/Head of Examinations Security and Deputy to the Branch Controller, Bauchi Branch Office (January 2008–December 2011); Senior Assistant Registrar/Branch Controller, Yola Branch Office (December 2011–January 2019); Deputy Registrar/Controller, Post Examinations Department (January 2019–October 2020); Deputy Registrar/Zonal Coordinator, Ikeja Zonal Office.”

“Dangut was born on October 2, 1967, in Mbar District of Bokkos Local Government Area, Plateau State. He attended Government Secondary School, Riyom (1981 to 1983) and Government Science School, Kuru (1983 to 1986), where he obtained his WASC/SC in 1986, both in Plateau State; from there, he proceeded to the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue State, where he bagged the award of Bachelor of Agriculture in Animal Production in 1991.”

“For the past 25 years, he has leveraged information and communications technology to innovatively improve processes in test development, test administration, and post-test activities.

Dangut is an astute scholar with various educational publications in international and national journals. He has also presented numerous keynotes and other papers at international and national conferences and forums.”