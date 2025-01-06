Share

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the launch of a new initiative to allow candidates who did not make it in the previous examination to resit the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) papers earlier than ever.

This was contained on Monday by the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, John Kapi while speaking in an interview on JoyNews’ AM Show in Ghana.

According to Kapi, this initiative which will kick start in January 2025, marks a significant departure from the traditional waiting period for the next private examination cycle.

He explained that students who review their recent results and find the need to improve on one or two papers now have the opportunity to resit the exams within weeks.

READ ALSO:

“Students who access their results now and realise they need to resit one or two papers have until 8th January to register online through our website or at WAEC-accredited internet cafés,” Kapi stated.

The resit examinations, referred to as WASSCE PC1, will run from 24th January to 15th February 2025.

Kapi also confirmed that students whose results were cancelled due to issues unrelated to bans for malpractice are eligible to sit for these exams.

This new resit option underscores WAEC’s commitment to enhancing flexibility and offering timely opportunities for academic improvement.

It is expected to benefit thousands of students across West Africa by reducing delays in their academic progress.

Candidates are urged to register promptly to take advantage of this opportunity.

Share

Please follow and like us: