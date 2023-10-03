WAEC Holds NEC Meeting To Decide On Withheld Results

The West African Examination Council will on Tuesday meet to decide on the cases of malpractice and irregularities arising from the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for school (SSCE) candidates.

New Telegraph gathered the meeting will be done at the 76th meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC) scheduled to begin on October 3.

The examination council made this known in a statement issued on Monday evening and made available to New Telegraph in Abuja.

According to the statement, the council will consider accusations of malpractice and irregularities relating to the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates in 2023 in a post via its official X handle.

READ ALSO:

In August, the examination body initially released the 2023 WASSCE results, but the outcomes of 262,803 candidates were put on hold due to instances of examination malpractice.

Candidates have been told by the test board that their results will be shared when the NEC meeting has finished its deliberations.