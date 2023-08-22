WAEC frowns on exam malpractice, vows to sanction perpetrators

Determined to tackle and eliminate examination malpractice in its examinations, the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has declared that it will continue to sanction all cases of examination malpractice. This is as the Council lamented that schools, supervisors, teachers and candidates perpetrating this evil are not helping the education system, as the future of the children is what is being destroyed.

The Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan, who frowned at the unabated examination malpractice warned parents to stop funding the so-called ‘expo’ for their children, saying it does not help. “Those who indulge in posting items on designated platforms do not mean well for the candidates. They are simply destroying the future of our children. We can assure you that perpetrators and beneficiaries of such help will never go unpunished. This must not be allowed to continue. It is our collective responsibility to defeat this evil,” he said. Areghan, who spoke at the Yaba, Lagos Headquarters of the examination body, wondered that despite the existing ban, the increasing use of cell phones in the examination halls and organised cheating in some schools are still unabated.

The HNO, however, noted that all the reported cases of cheating in its just released examination results were being investigated and reports of the investigations would be presented to the appropriate Committee of the Council for consideration and final decisions. On rogue website operators and shameless connivance of some supervisors, Areghan bemoaned the activities of rogue website operators and the socalled miracle centres, which he claimed had once again reared their ugly heads, saying that they would not go unnoticed and unpunished, as the Council was able to identify and apprehend these unpatriotic fellows through the help of security operatives.

“Some supervisors compromised their positions and allowed candidates to come into the examination hall with their cell phones. Sometimes, they did the snapping and posting of questions themselves. A good number of supervisors, invigilators, school proprietors, and principals who were caught aiding and abetting examination malpractice by way of snapping and posting examination question papers online were arrested in Abia, Borno, Imo, Ogun and Oyo States, respectively,” he added. Areghan, who said he would be disengaging from the services of the West African Examinations Council on October 1, 2023, stated that those apprehended were being interrogated and chatting with the police across the federation. According to him, the Council, on its part, through the Nigeria Examinations Committee (NEC), will mete out appropriate sanctions to affected supervisors through the various state Ministries of Education.

He described non-adherence to registration deadline was one of the hiccups the Council encountered on the road to the conduct of the School Candidates Diet of its examination, regretting that some schools were simply lackadaisical and failed to do the needful and many failed to meet registration deadlines to the extent that some of the schools did not eventually present their students for the examination.