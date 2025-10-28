WAEC Debunks Restricting Subjects For 2026 WASSCE Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has dismissed news reports alleging that it issued a directive restricting Senior Secondary students to specific subjects for the forthcoming 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Head of Public Affairs, Moyosola Adeshina, and signed on behalf of the Head of National Office, the examination body described the reports as “Unfounded assumptions” and urged schools and the general public to disregard them.

WAEC clarified that it does not issue directives concerning the development or modification of senior secondary curricula, as that responsibility lies solely with the Federal Government through relevant education authorities.

It emphasised that WAEC’s role was limited to implementing government-approved curricula through its examinations and that it operates strictly within the legal and operational frameworks set by the Nigerian government.

“WAEC wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject.

“The Council did not issue any such directive(s) nor restrict the choice of students to offer any particular subject(s) for WASSCE (SC) 2026 as alleged.

“The development and regulation of Curricula in Nigeria is within the purview of the Federal Government. WAEC, as an examination body, only comes in to implement government policies via assessment,” it added.