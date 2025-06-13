WAEC Debunks Parent’s Allegations Over Son’s Withheld Results

Share

The West African E x a m i n a t i o n s Council (WAEC) says it does withhold candidates’ results without reasons.

The body said this yesterday following the allegations by a parent that it withheld her son’s November/December West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results, causing him to slip into depression.

However, the council rejected the claim and clarified “the facts” in a statement.

It said: “We have read the publication, with deep sense of concern, and as an organisation that takes pleasure in rendering quality service to the Nigerian child, we have decided not to remain silent over the incident. “We categorically reject this claim and wish to clarify the facts.”

Share