WAEC Debunks Alleged Cancellation Of WASSCE 2025 Nationwide

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has said that the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025 has not been canceled.

This, according to the examination body, is contrary to a spurious press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025.

In a statement issued yesterday, titled: “Re: Urgent Notice: Immediate Cancellation of 2025 WAEC Examinations Nationwide,” signed by the Acting Head, Public Affair, Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Yaba, Lagos, Moyosola Adesina, refuted the allegation, saying the said examination has not been cancelled.

It said though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim was being peddled by mischief-makers, who were bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat for the examination.

As a matter of fact, the marking scripts for the said examination has just been concluded and results would be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025,” WAEC stated.

The statement added: “The attention of The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025.”