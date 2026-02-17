WAEC Commences Full Implementation Of Digital Certificate Services In Member Countries

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has unveiled the much-anticipated WAEC Digital Certificate Services System (WAEC DigiCert) across its five member countries: The Gambia, Ghana, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone.

According to a statement from the examination body, signed by the Head of Public Affairs, WAEC Headquarters, Accra, Ghana, on behalf of the Registrar, Mr. Demianus Ojijeogu, the Digital Certificate Services platform is a mobile and web-based application that provides numerous benefits to stakeholders.

He said the platform was designed to offer simple features that enable users to access, request, confirm, or share digital versions of their original certificates. The statement added that users can also recover lost WAEC examination numbers on the system.

“The system is reliable, the authenticity of the certificates is guaranteed, and the cost benefits to users cannot be overstated. Following its successful pilot in Nigeria, WAEC DigiCert received positive feedback from candidates and educational institutions worldwide,” he said.

He further noted that the general public and all stakeholders are advised to use WAEC DigiCert to avoid administrative challenges and bottlenecks associated with manual certificate issuance and collection.

Ojijeogu stated that “the Council wishes to assure the general public that the usual printing and issuance of certificates will not be affected by this innovation.”

He added that the mobile app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store for iOS and Android devices, respectively, while stakeholders can also visit the WAEC website or its official social media accounts for more information.