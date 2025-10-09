WAEC Clarifies Removal Of Trade Subjects From Cass Port

The management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday clarified the removal of trade subjects from its Continuous Assessment Scores (CASS) online portal. According to the exam body, the decision was made by the Federal Government and other key education stakeholders, not the examination body.

Head of National Office (HNO) WAEC, Nigeria, Dr Amos Josiah Dangut, disclosed this during a sensitisation road show in Lagos on preparations for the full adoption of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) examination mode by 2026.

While explaining that the change aligns with the new secondary school curriculum under which current SS3 students will register for the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), Dr Dangut dismissed claims that WAEC had arbitrarily removed subjects from its portal, describing such reports as misleading.

He said: “WAEC does not act arbitrarily. We are a law-abiding international organisation that responds to the directives of our stakeholders. The various stakeholders, including the Federal Government, mandated us to phase out the numerous trade subjects. We only implemented that directive.”

The HNO assured schools and candidates that some of the affected trade subjects had been modified or merged under new names, but their content and curriculum remain largely unchanged.

Some subjects, Dangut stressed, had been renamed or combined, while the content, syllabus, and curriculum are still the same, so no one should panic, even as he explained that keeping obsolete trade subjects on the portal would serve no purpose since they no longer exist in the national curriculum.

On the forthcoming CBT-based WASSCE in 2026, the HNO further reaffirmed WAEC’s readiness to conduct the exam entirely via computer, noting that the system will ensure inclusivity for all candidates in the country.