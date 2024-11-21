WAEC Bans 13 Kogi Schools For Exam Malpractice

Share

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has banned 13 schools in Kogi State for various degrees of examination malpractice in the 2023/2024 examinations.

The Commissioner for Education Wemi Jones said this at a meeting with principals and supervisors who were indicted by WAEC for examination malpractice.

Jones also said the council had blacklisted 14 supervisors for various degrees of malpractice in the 2023/2024 West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

According to him, the government has vowed to sanction school principals, teachers and supervisors who engaged or aided examination malpractices in the state.

Jones emphasised that examination malpractices remained a criminal offence and would be treated in accordance with the Law. He said that henceforth exam malpractice offenders would be prosecuted in accordance with Kogi State Education Law and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2020.

He said a committee would be set up to be headed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary to investigate personalities indicted by WAEC. The commissioner warned that whosoever was found wanting would be prosecuted in the Law Court.

“Kogi State has invested so much in Education and will no longer tolerate the attitude of the ‘bad eggs’ drawing back the gains already made in the education sector,” Jones said. Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education.

Seidu Jibrin admonished the principals and the supervisors to desist from any act of examination malpractice. According to him, such actions are not just robbing the state but destroying the future of the students.

