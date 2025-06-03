WAEC Apologizes For Delay In English Paper, Warns Against Exam Malpractice

Share

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has tendered its unreserved apologies to candidates writing the ongoing WASSCE for School Candidate, 2025, their parents and other stakeholders for the inconveniences caused by the delay in the timely conduct of English Language Paper 2, which was taken yesterday.

In a statement, titled: Re: Delayed Conduct of English Language for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025,” the examination body said it acknowledged the challenges currently being faced during the conduct of ongoing WASSCE. “While maintaining the integrity and security of our examination, we faced considerable challenges primarily due to our major aim of preventing leakage of any paper.

While we successfully achieved our objective, it inadvertently impacted the timeliness and seamless conduct of the examination,” the statement signed by Acting Head, Public Affairs WAEC, Moyosola Adesina stated. According to the Council, despite their best efforts, they encountered logistical hurdles, security concerns and sociocultural factors that negatively influenced our operations. “In order to forestall future occurrences of this nature, the Council is currently collaborating with security agencies.

We recognise the importance of timely conduct of examinations and the impact of this decision on the candidates, their schools and parents, and we sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused.

In a related development WAEC has sought the active cooperation of stakeholders in the collective fight against examination malpractice, saying such collaboration is invaluable in the light of the foregoing so as to nip the menace in the bud.

This, it said, is a clarion call on all well-meaning Nigerians to collaborate with WAEC to ensure that the fraudulent activities of certain unscrupulous elements are frustrated in order not to erode the diligent efforts of candidates, who have prepared tirelessly for the examination.

WAEC, which frowned at unabated involvement of some candidates in fraudulent practices, described examination malpractice as the bane of quality education which in turn undermines national development.

“It is a cancer in the education sector which requires a multidimensional approach for its total annihilation,” the Council lamented, saying candidates are warned that WAEC has deployed technological applications to identify those who patronise rogue websites and use their materials during the examination.

WAEC, in another statement issued on Tuesday, titled: "Conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) For School Candidates, 2025 – Zero Tolerance for Examination Malpractice," however, apprised stakeholders and the general public of its efforts against some activities which were designed to encourage the perpetration of acts of examination malpractice.

As a further ride to our last discussion, all superstructures have a foundation, a framework and the finishing or capping components.

Yet, at some points, it becomes necessary to reshape, redirect and even in certain instances, pull down what has been built to give way for something modern and more edifying. Sometimes, we get to thresholds along our career journey, when we have to chart new courses and construct new horizons. You have that thirst for newness.

A visualisation of new possibilities. A hunger for reinvention, and an embankment on a journey for new discovery. Many times, the skies and horizon may be crystal clear with direction, many other times, it is clouded and uncertain, just a yearning for exploration into another world.

This happens and you are not alone. Maslow, long ago already gave us a hint into this pathway in our career journey. As you move up the pyramid and satisfy the yearning of the current rung you are occupying, there is usually an upward yearning and call unto the next layer for what lies ahead. This may be planned or sudden.

It may also be driven by one or few factors or a combo of events. Whatever is fueling that drive, it Building new career horizons is a call to move from the known unto the unknown.

Similarly, while this may just come once or twice in the entire career stretch for some individuals, for others it springs up at multiple milestones. How can we then optimise and make the best of this call when it comes our path?

Here are some time tested tips for personal applications. Always be prepared for the next turn. Career journey is not one long lifetime straight path.

There may be several detours and stop stations to your destination. Be prepared and when you get to some points where you need to disembark to get on the next pedestal, do it gracefully and stay positive.

Relationships fuel career progress and progression. As much as you can contain, do not burn bridges or friendship and acquaintances in the current journey, on the altar of promotion or the current business deal. You may need to transact again on the next coach.

Constantly position yourself as too valuable to be dispensed. Have a reputation for brilliant performance and contribution, a thought leader and person of influence in your industry and sphere of control.

You achieve this by constant self-assessment and elevating your capabilities. Poor performance has a way of lowering your self-esteem, always aim for super outputs.

Finally, and this is very important, while I earlier hinted that a career is not one long straight Akinloye journey, it is a journey that is continuous, connected and interrelated.

Therefore, ensure what you are doing along the path is adding up and you have clarity of the end game. People who enjoy super lifetime career endeavours draw a continuum of their entire journey and as the driver, they are in firm control.

If you are not on the driver's seat, another person will drive you along very unplanned or unfamiliar routes and the journey will usually be turbulent.

While noting that the conduct of the WASSCE, 2025, which had since commenced in April, has proceeded smoothly despite challenges which had been surmounted, warned that in compliance with WAEC's Rules and Regulations for dealing with cases of irregularity in its examinations, where a candidate is found to have posted or received live questions or answers on the internet via social media, his or her entire results shall be withheld pending the outcome of investigation by the appropriate committee of the Council.

While noting that the conduct of the WASSCE, 2025, which had since commenced in April, has proceeded smoothly despite challenges which had been surmounted, warned that in compliance with WAEC’s Rules and Regulations for dealing with cases of irregularity in its examinations, where a candidate is found to have posted or received live questions or answers on the internet via social media, his or her entire results shall be withheld pending the outcome of investigation by the appropriate committee of the Council.

