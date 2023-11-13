WAEC Adopts CBT For SSCE Examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the adoption of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of WAEC and signed by its acting head, Moyosola Adesina.

According to the statement, the new innovation will kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in February 2024.

Details later…