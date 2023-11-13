New Telegraph

November 13, 2023
WAEC Adopts CBT For SSCE Examinations

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the adoption of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of WAEC and signed by its acting head, Moyosola Adesina.

According to the statement, the new innovation will kick off with the conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates in February 2024.

“In line with global best practices, the Nigeria National Office of the West African Examinations Council wishes to inform the general public, and all its stakeholders, that it has concluded plans to migrate its WASSCE for Private Candidates Examination Diets from Paper and Pencil Test to Computer Based Examination,” the statement from the body partly read.

