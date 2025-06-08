Share

Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, representing Nasarawa West in the 10th Senate, has announced his resignation from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In his proposed letter of resignation, Senator Wadada cited fundamental ideological differences with recent party entrants, most notably, former Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking to journalists in Keffi on Sunday, Senator Wadada emphasised that although El-Rufai remains an elder brother to him, their diverging political values make it untenable for both to coexist within the same party.

“Even though Malam El-Rufai is my elder brother, I don’t think I can stay with him in the SDP because he is not a principled politician,” Senator Wadada declared.

Wadada expressed disapproval of El-Rufai’s recent defection to the SDP following his fallout with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the failure to secure a ministerial appointment.

He recalled El-Rufai’s previous staunch support for power rotation to the South and his pivotal role in the emergence and victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu under the APC.

“What changed in President Tinubu between the time El-Rufai supported him and now that he has defected to the SDP?” Wadada queried, describing the move as opportunistic and lacking in political integrity.

Contrasting El-Rufai’s actions, Senator Wadada lauded Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former APC National Chairman, for his unwavering principles. He highlighted Adamu’s steadfast support for Senator Ahmad Lawan during the APC presidential primaries and his continued loyalty to the party even after Lawan’s defeat.

“That’s the kind of politics I respect—principled, not opportunistic,” Wadada asserted.

Senator Wadada also addressed the nation’s ongoing economic hardship, attributing the challenges to the removal of fuel subsidies. Nonetheless, he expressed cautious optimism, emphasising that state governments now have increased financial capacity to execute developmental projects.

In particular, he commended Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his transparent and impactful use of subsidy savings.

“In Nasarawa State, the impact of the oil subsidy funds is visible everywhere—even to the most gullible and the blind,” he noted.

