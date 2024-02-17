WADA Ban: ‘Government on Top of Situation’

A sport doctor who craved anonymity has said that the Nigeria government and the Ministry of Sports against public opinion are working so hard to make sure the country’s flag is hosted at major championships.

It would be recalled that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recently took Nigeria to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) with the major consequent, inability of the country’s flag to be hoisted at major competition.

With the Africa Games and Olympic Games coming up this year, there was palpable fear that with the Nigeria’s National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), not saying anything, it might affect the country.

According to the doctor, doping matters are not something to be discussed publicly. “You don’t expect the government to fold their arms and not do some- thing about a serious situation like that, of course the Ministry of Sports and Federal government are on top of the situation,” he said.