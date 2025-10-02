WAD: Women Seek Return Of Lagos Safe Abortion Law

The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC) Africa Tuesday appealed to the Lagos State Government to reinstate its suspended Safe Termination of Pregnancy (STOP) guidelines. Founding Director Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that reinstating the guidelines would help reduce maternal deaths caused by unsafe procedures.

NAN reports that World Abortion Day is observed globally on September 28 to raise awareness about unsafe abortion, which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), remains a leading cause of preventable maternal mortality worldwide.

Akiyode-Afolabi emphasised that the STOP policy was crucial in reducing maternal deaths and protecting the health rights of women and girls. According to her, the continued suspension of the STOP guidelines hinders the realisation of fundamental rights and puts the lives of countless women at risk.

She said: “Our plea to the Lagos State Government is simply to lift the suspension on the STOP guidelines immediately. “The guidelines on safe termination of pregnancy for legal indications were a landmark step towards standardising medical practice and building the capacity of healthcare personnel to provide safe care within the existing legal framework in Lagos State.”