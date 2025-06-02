WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria Empowers 49 More Students From Host Communities

Share

WACT-APM Terminals In a significant boost to educational development in Rivers State,Nigeria has awarded scholarships to an additional 49 deserving students from its host communities—Onne and Ogu—as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

This brings the total number of beneficiaries under the scheme to 146 students from across various tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

The expanded scheme also includes the children of two employees of the company, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to inclusive development both within and outside its workforce.

WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, a key player in Nigeria’s port logistics sector, has continued to champion sustainable development through initiatives that impact health, education, infrastructure, and women’s empowerment. Notable among its CSR contributions are:

•The donation of a 10 KVA solar power system to Primary Health Centres in Onne and Ogu;

•Training over 500 women in business development;

•Empowering over 1,300 women—young and old—in the production of sanitary pads;

•Infrastructure development and other educational initiatives.

Speaking at the scholarship award ceremony, Frederik Klinke, CEO of APM Terminals Nigeria, commended the scholars for their academic dedication and noted that the scheme is part of a broader strategy to foster transparency, visibility, and inclusion in host community engagement.

“This scholarship scheme is a clear example of our commitment to improve and promote education in both Onne and Ogu. It was developed in collaboration with community leaders through the Community Needs Assessment, and aims to uplift the youth and reduce financial pressure on their families,” Klinke stated.

He further stressed that having worked in Nigeria for several years, he has seen how lack of funding can derail young people’s dreams—hence the importance of continued educational support.

Jeethu Jose, Managing Director of WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, emphasized that the scholarship program is more than financial aid—it is an investment in the future of the students and the communities.

“We don’t just stop at awarding scholarships. Through internship opportunities at our facilities, we provide practical experience to help students transition into the workforce,” he said.

Jose also unveiled the newly launched ‘WACT EngineerHer’ Programme, an on-the-job training initiative designed to equip female engineering graduates with hands-on skills to succeed within WACT or at other multinational corporations.

One of the scholarship recipients, Divine Nei Osaroei, expressed gratitude to the company for its transparent selection process and dedication to reducing students’ financial burdens while motivating them to excel.

Abdulrahman Hussaini, Port Manager of Onne Port Complex, encouraged the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity and represent Nigeria proudly on a broader scale.

Representing the King of Ogu, Dr. Thompson praised WACT-APM Terminals for consistently bringing hope and joy to families through its scholarship program and urged the students to remain dedicated to their studies.

The Sole Administrator of Eleme Local Government Area, Dr. Gloria Obo Dibiah, described education as “the key that opens doors” and encouraged the scholars to give back to their communities in the future.

