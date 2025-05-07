WACT-APM Terminals Commences 713-Metre Drainage Project In Onne

Share

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, West Africa Container Terminal (WACT), a subsidiary of APM Terminals Nigeria, has commenced construction of a 713-metre drainage system in Onne Community, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The infrastructure project is aimed at addressing long-standing flooding and sanitation challenges affecting residents.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, WACT Managing Director Jeethu Jose said the initiative aligns with two key focus areas of the company’s CSR framework—health & environment and infrastructure development.

“This drainage project will significantly alleviate recurring flooding, water stagnation, and related health concerns in the Onne community,” Jose stated.

“It demonstrates our continued commitment to being a responsible partner by investing in critical infrastructure that improves the daily lives of the people.”

He further highlighted several ongoing and completed CSR projects in Onne, including scholarship and internship schemes, solar power installations for healthcare centers, women empowerment programmes, and agricultural training.

“Currently, 50 Onne students are on university scholarships, and 30 more will be added this year. We have trained over 300 women and youths in sustainable health products and small business management, and we plan to commission a plastic recycling plant in the coming months,” he added.

The community welcomed the development with open arms. The Paramount Ruler of Onne, HRH King Sunday Njijor Jiala, praised the company for prioritising the community’s welfare. “This project brings hope and health.

Flooding has long disrupted lives and livelihoods here. By tackling it head-on, WACT has shown deep empathy and commitment,” he said.

The company’s Community Relations Manager, Justin Okwuofu, emphasized that the project was chosen based on extensive community engagement. “We conducted a participatory rural appraisal to understand the real needs of the community. This drainage project was identified by the people themselves,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA), and other government agencies. Their presence underscored the collaborative effort behind the project and reaffirmed a shared commitment to sustainable community development.

With this initiative, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria continues to strengthen its partnership with host communities through impactful investments that enhance infrastructure, public health, and socio-economic development.

Share