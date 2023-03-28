Wabote Emphasises Need For NCDMB/FIRS Collaboration On Increasing Tax Revenue

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, Simbi Wabote has emphasized the need for his board and the federal inland revenue service to form a strong collaboration in developing local technology with a view to increasing government revenue from tax collection.

Speaking on Tuesday at the local content tower Yenagoa during a workshop organized for the staff of FIRS with the theme, oil and gas suppliers’ tax awareness workshop, the executive secretary of NCDMB stated that the board and FIRS have a complementary mandate.

It added that NCDMB is responsible for promoting the development of local content in the oil and gas industry while the FIRS is responsible for collecting taxes on behalf of the government.

He advised FIRS to do a deep dive through the workshop and provide critical insights into the incentives inherent in the finance act 2021 on how companies that invest in research and development can benefit from tax credits stating that opportunities exist within the tax laws for the industry to tap the benefits derived from investing in research and development.

“It is instructive that the two government agencies have seen the need to forge a strong collaboration to drive the government’s aspiration to develop local technology with a consequential impact on increasing government revenue from the tax.

“To do this, I will implore all of us to dedicate our energy to the following three things. Firstly, we need to sustain inter-agency collaboration.

“Secondly, we need to forge strong alliances and partnerships across the borders of government agencies to the private sector.

“We have high hopes that this workshop will rectify gross underfunding of research in Nigeria which is currently estimated at less than 0.2% of the national budget.

“It is our expectation that through the awareness that will be created from this workshop, the private sector will reverse the trend.

“Now is the time to act and implement all the great ideas and opportunities on the table. This must not just be another talk shop. We must join hands together to bring our initiatives into reality. He advised.

In his reaction, the executive chairman of the federal inland revenue service, Muhammad Nami represented by his senior special assistant Gabriel Ogunjemilusi said taxation was a significant source of revenue for the Nigerian economy.

He stated that it plays a crucial role in financing the government’s activities including providing public goods and services, funding social welfare programmes, and developing and maintaining public infrastructure.

Taxation he disclosed also promotes economic growth by providing funding for infrastructure development, education and healthcare which in turn, attracts foreign investments and creates jobs.

According to him, tax has become one of the important tools the government uses to attract investment, stimulate economic growth, encourage compliance and support small businesses stating that it was important to ensure that tax incentives are designed and implemented in a way that is fair, transparent and sustainable.

Nami said “The tax system can be used to redistribute income from the wealthy to the less privileged, thereby reducing income inequality.

“The Nigerian government has continued to provide the enabling tax policies to support businesses in Nigeria through the modification of the tax codes through the finance act and other legislative intervention in the business environment.