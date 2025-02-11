Wabara’s Purported Suspension Null And Void – PDP

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed the purported suspension of its Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara from the party.

The party’s remark was in reaction to the report that Wabara was suspended by Abia State chapter of the party for anti-party activity.

But PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba said the purported suspension is null and void and of no effect.

The party stated that the purported suspension is consistent with the provisions of its Constitution (as amended in 2017) and the laid down rules.

“For emphasis no State Working Committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party without due recourse to the NWC as clearly provided under Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017),” the statement added.

According to the PDP, the import of Section 57 (7) of the constitution is that the Abia State chapter has no powers whatsoever to take any disciplinary action against the BoT Chairman Senator Wabara because he is a NEC member.

It described the purported suspension “as reckless, unconstitutional,” and warned those behind “this act in defiance of the PDP constitution to retrace their steps as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions to preserve the stability of our party and the sanctity of its constitution.”

The party called on its leaders, members and supporters in Abia State and across the country to disregard the purported suspension.

