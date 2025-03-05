Wabara’s Expulsion Violation Of Court Order – PDP Group

Share

A pressure group known as PDP Frontiers for Change and Progress has reminded the Abia State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that the expulsion of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara, is a violation of a subsisting court order.

Reacting to the expulsion announced by the Abia State Chairman, Abraham Amah, the group noted that “There is a pending court injunction restraining Amah and his group from taking any action against Senator Wabara.

“This matter is already in court, and if Amah and his co-travellers are serious, let them meet the BoT Chairman in court and stop entertaining themselves in the media.”

According to the group, “Wabara is so pre-occupied with the restoration and revival of the PDP that he does not have time for attention seekers like Amah and his crew of comedians”, describing the expulsion as “a joke taken too far.”

The pressure group, in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emeka Yellow Ikpegbu, dismissed the action as “a futile hatchet job by desperate political hirelings with seared conscience”.

From suspension, on allegation of anti-party activity, which Wabara challenged in court, Amah and his group have, in defiance to the court order, gone ahead to expel the BoT chairman for once again complementing the good works of Governor Alex Otti of the Labour Party in Abia State.

The Frontier for Change and Progress condemned Amah for the purported expulsion, which, according to it, “does not hold water because Amah and his group of entertainers lack the legitimacy to expel or even suspend the BoT Chairman.”

The statement reads, “Amah is not the PDP Chairman in Abia State because the purported congress that brought him was a violation of a valid court order.

“Abia State chapter of the PDP has no leadership at the moment until a valid congress is conducted.”

The group, therefore, urged PDP faithful and members of the public to ignore the so-called expulsion by a group of jobbers seeking unnecessary attention.”

