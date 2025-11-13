Wabara: Some Want PDP Dead Now To ‘Resurrect’ In 2031

Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has alleged that certain party members do not want PDP to field candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday while receiving the report of the BoT’s reconciliation committee, Wabara claimed some individuals want the party “dead now” and plan to resurrect it in 2031 for their personal gain.

He said: “They don’t believe in democracy or opposition. Opposition is not about taking power; it is to guide the ruling party to do the right thing, provided the criticisms are objective.”

Wabara reaffirmed the BoT’s neutrality, stressing that he has no interest in any elective position. “Whatever decisions the board takes under my watch will keep the party alive. That is why we are here,” he said.

He also confirmed that all party organs support the upcoming National Convention in Ibadan this weekend. However, he acknowledged that court rulings could affect proceedings, adding: “If we are stopped by the courts, we are a law-abiding party. We will comply with the law or the last order, as the case may be.”

The BoT Reconciliation Committee, chaired by Ambassador Hassan Adamu, reported that it engaged with party leaders, including the Governors’ Forum and members of the National Working Committee (NWC). The committee recommended a hitch-free convention and urged the BoT Chairman to convene a board meeting to deliberate on the findings.

Chief Mike Oghiadomhe, Secretary of the committee, added that the panel also met with suspended party officials, including National Secretary Sam Anyanwu, National Organising Secretary, and National Legal Adviser.

He noted that the discussions were productive and aimed at presenting a roadmap for sustainable and progressive party administration.