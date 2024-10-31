Wabara Reacts To Court Order Halting Rivers’ Allocation

Share

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has expressed disappointment over the judgment of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, which ordered the seizure of statutory allocations to Rivers State Government.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court Abuja on Wednesday declared that Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s presentation of the 2024 budget before a four-member Rivers House of Assembly contradicted Constitutional provisions.

She criticized Fubara’s ongoing receipt and use of monthly federal allocations since January, calling it a Constitutional violation that cannot be permitted.

Justice Abdulmalik further ruled that the implementation of an unauthorized budget by Fubara amounted to a severe breach of the 1999 Constitution.

Reacting to the judgment, Wabara, in an interview with Vanguard, described the judgment as judicial insensitivity and an invitation to anarchy, saying the judges have gone haywire and the judiciary has failed Nigeria.

Wabara recalled how he told President Bola Tinubu about intervening in the Rivers State Political crisis, noting that if not stopped, it could consume Nigeria.

The former Senate President also stated that the Rivers allocation is meant for the development of the state and not for Governor Fubara, adding that with the court judgement, youths in the state might be tempted to return to the creeks in response.

He said, “But for these intentional orders and judgments, INEC would have conducted an election to replace the 27 lawmakers who have constitutionally lost their seats.

“These judges have gone haywire. Nigeria is gone! The judiciary has failed Nigeria. As far as I’m concerned, Nigeria is gone!

“Can they (judges) also give an order that the allocation meant for the judiciary be stopped?

I had earlier advised President Tinubu to wade in and stop the mess in Rivers because this crisis in Rivers State , if not stopped, is capable of consuming Nigeria.

“Do they know that Rivers’ allocation is not for Gov. Siminalayi Fubara but for the development of the entire state? And what it means in essence, is that workers will not be paid and Government activities halted. Did the judge think of the multiplier effect on the peace and security of the state?

“I’m not a lawyer but I believe that certain judgments should follow logic, and not just somebody sitting down to issue a corrupt judgement. This judgment will just grind Rivers State to a halt, and by so doing, they are inviting anarchy and restiveness because the people might be tempted to go back to the creeks.

By the time they stop the source of that money that Nigeria gathers to share every month, there will be no more revenue for the entire country to share again. Why must we take that risk?

“I’m in pain. I weep for this country. This is not the democracy we all anticipated. The CJN should intensify efforts in calling the judges to order. If she invited them just a few days ago to admonish them and this thing is happening, then it means there’s no hope for the country.”

