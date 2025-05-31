Wabara Lauds PDP Govs For Impressive Mid-Term Scorecard

Share

Former Senate President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Adolphus Wabara, has commended PDP governors for what he described as their “impactful second year in office.”

In a statement issued on Saturday, Wabara said the governors have demonstrated “capacity, competence, and inclusivity — key values that have always distinguished the PDP from other parties.”

The Ohambele-Ndoki-born elder statesman expressed satisfaction with the glowing reports of performance emerging from various PDP-controlled states, despite Nigeria’s current economic challenges.

Wabara particularly praised Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah, describing his achievements in sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, technology, industry, and agriculture as “superlative.”

He noted that Mbah’s visionary leadership and reform-driven governance had positioned Enugu as a leading economy in the South-East and a national model of excellence.

“Mbah’s mid-term achievements, acknowledged even by his critics, clearly show that Nigeria’s hope lies with the PDP,” Wabara said, urging the governor to sustain the momentum for the rest of his tenure.

He also commended other PDP governors for not disappointing the electorate and delivering measurable results.

Wabara lauded Bauchi State Governor and PDP Governors’ Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, for his accomplishments in infrastructure, agriculture, and human capital development, describing him as “evidence of performance.”

He also praised Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal for his efforts in governance despite grappling with insecurity, and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, whom he called “an ambassador of good governance.”

Others on Wabara’s commendation list include Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State for his resilience amid security challenges, and suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, whom he described as “a hero of democracy,” commending his strides in infrastructure and workers’ welfare despite political persecution.

On Osun State, Wabara noted that Governor Ademola Adeleke’s work would “speak for him” in the upcoming state election, adding that the governor’s achievements are visible and impactful.

The PDP BoT Chairman urged all PDP governors to maintain high standards of governance as the country gears up for the 2027 general elections.

He further encouraged Nigerians to support the PDP “as we reposition to take over power at the centre in 2027 and re-set the country.”

Wabara assured that party elders are working to resolve internal leadership crises, expressing confidence in a brighter future for the PDP.

