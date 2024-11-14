WAAW 2024: CMUL Researchers Champion Awareness On Growing AMR

Share

On this year’s World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW), the Genomic Epidemiology of AMR Pathogen (GEAP) Research Team at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), has raised the alarm over the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), calling for responsible use of antibiotics.

To this end, GEAP is organising an awareness programme on AMR in line with this year’s theme: “Educate. Advocate. Act Now.”

The GEAP team, supported by Pfizer, aims to raise awareness about the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and promote responsible antibiotic use.

In a press statement to announce the commencement of the programme, GEAP team explained that AMR occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness, and death.

They stressed that these viruses, fungi, bacteria, and parasites know no borders, posing a threat to everyone, everywhere.

“Increased use and misuse of antimicrobials across sectors and other microbial stressors, such as pollution, create favourable conditions for microorganisms to develop resistance.

For example, bacteria in water, soil and air can acquire resistance following contact with resistant organisms.

“Human exposure to AMR in the environment can occur through contact with polluted waters and contaminated food, inhalation of fungal spores, and other pathways that contain antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms (WAAW 2024 Campaign guide).

Every year, World AMR Awareness Week is marked from November 18 to 24 to raise awareness amongst the population and to encourage professionals to enlighten the population on ways to slow down or eradicate the emerging threat of AMR.

According to GEAP, this year’s theme emphasises the importance of awareness in mitigating the effect of AMR worldwide.

“The global initiative focuses on raising awareness about antimicrobial resistance, promoting responsible use of antibiotics, and highlighting actions to prevent the spread of drug-resistant infections.

“This year, in commemoration of WAAW 2024, the Genomic Epidemiology of AMR Pathogen (GEAP) Research Team, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, with support from Pfizer, aims to create awareness and understanding about AMR, reaching the general population, which includes healthcare professionals, students, researchers, policymakers, and the public, and ultimately using one health approach to fight antimicrobial resistance.

Also, renowned experts in the field of AMR will discuss the global burden, implications for human and animal health, and preventive measures.

“The GEAP team has lined up activities that involve creating awareness among the different facilities covering ONE health.

“The activities include a webinar, which will take place virtually on November 19.

The team is also organising a community outreach at the Tejuosho Yaba Awareness Campaign on November 19, the Oko Oba Abattoir Awareness Campaign on November 20, and the Faculty of Law, UNILAG Awareness Campaign on November 22.

These campaigns will involve educating the public about the importance of antibiotic stewardship, proper hygiene practices, and responsible antimicrobial use.

Some of the key messages include the need for people to wash their hands frequently, avoid close contact with sick individuals, and seek medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for proper diagnosis and treatment, and adhere to prescription guidelines: Take antibiotics as prescribed, even if you feel better, and avoid self-medication. Do not use antibiotics without a doctor’s prescription, among others.

Some of the keynote speakers include the chairman of the webinar, Dr. Tochi Okwor, a distinguished Infection Prevention and Control Programme leader and Chair of the Nigeria AMR Coordination Committee of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Keynote Speaker: Prof. Dennis Nurjadi, an expert in the diagnostic and clinical epidemiology of infections from the University of Lübeck, Germany.

The topic is the Global Burden of Antimicrobial Resistance, Prof. S. S. Taiwo, an expert in clinical microbiology from LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, among others.

