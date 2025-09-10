WAAPAC Commends Tinubu, Abbas For Successful Hosting Of Regional Conference

The West Africa Association of Public Accounts Committees (WAAPAC) has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, for Nigeria’s successful hosting of the 11th WAAPAC Regional Conference and General Assembly.

The high-profile event, held for the first time in Nigeria since the association’s inception in 2009, brought together delegates and public finance oversight experts from across the West African subregion.

The annual conference, which was hosted by the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives, had delegates from thirteen African countries, along with a delegation from the Nigerian Parliament and various States Houses of Assembly.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, WAAPAC President, Hon. Traore Issouf, commended the Nigerian government for its hospitality and applauded the Nigerian Parliament for setting a benchmark in legislative accountability.

“Nigeria has set a model for parliamentary standards in Africa. The planning and organisation of this conference have been second to none,” Issouf said.

He also lauded the Chairman of Nigeria’s House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rep. Bamidele Salam, for his leadership, commitment, and dedication to the goals of WAAPAC.

In a broader call for regional cooperation, Issouf urged African nations to consider removing visa barriers to foster greater economic integration, trade, and interpersonal relations across borders.

He further advised national parliaments in West Africa to provide adequate funding for Public Accounts Committees and Supreme Audit Institutions, emphasising their critical role in promoting transparency, curbing corruption, and preventing abuse of office.

The next WAAPAC Regional Conference is scheduled to take place in Liberia.